25 years ago
• With only one dissenting vote, the East Noble school board approved the startup of its 20th varsity sport for next fall — girls soccer. In urging the establishment of the program, athletic director Tom Crist noted that the Northeast Hoosier Conference, of which East Noble is a member, will offer girls soccer as a conference sport beginning in the 1996-97 school year. A recent survey of East Noble High School girls showed that 17 were interested in taking part in the varsity sport next year.
