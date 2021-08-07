To the editor:
I just read about lousy trash pickup from Republic Services in Garrett.
I pay Republic Services by the year to pick up my garbage by the week. This is the seventh time they have skipped a week picking it up. I have contacted their local office at (260) 747-4117 several times, it doesn't do any good, they don't pick it up until the next scheduled pickup date.
They don't mention anything about giving credit for the missed pickups either. My scheduled pickup day is Fridays. They usually leave a recorded message on Saturdays when their office is closed stating that they will not pick it up until the next following scheduled pickup date. You can't complain until Monday, because no one is there on Saturdays when you get the message.
Not very good customer service!
Art Hunter
Auburn
