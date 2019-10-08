To the editor:
When I think of Auburn, I think of the town I love. A town where we raised our children. I lived here for many years and still I believe our best days are ahead of us. But “best days” don’t happen by accident. It takes careful planning and capable leadership. It requires a person at the helm who knows how to navigate the waters of city government. When you consider the qualifications of our two candidates, there’s only one person who can lay claim to this kind of experience — Mike Ley.
Some people think a good leader is someone who can merely deliver a great speech. Personally, I’ve heard plenty of great speeches through the years with very little results. In my opinion, the best leaders led by example! By doing! This quality was well demonstrated during the years that Mike was in city government as well as his years as a business owner. It’s that quality that is evident in Mike’s most recent projects, the “community bridge” and “community commons/rest rooms.” When others talk about taking action — Mike goes into action. Mike uses words to convey solid plans and ideas for Auburn. Not to paint word pictures of abstract concepts so we can feel good about things emotionally. I’m convinced we will see many more projects that will benefit our city if Mike is elected. Join me in choosing a leader who has the experience to lead Auburn into our very best days! Join me in voting for Mike Ley!
Nila Murray
Auburn
