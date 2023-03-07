To the Editor:
Noble Women of Innovation: Visit Noble County celebrates two women who called and call Noble County Home.
Women's History Month is an annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. It is celebrated during March in the United States. Interestingly, International Women's Day (IWD) is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8th. So what better to celebrate in March than women?
When thinking of women who inspire Noble County and the state of Indiana two come to mind. One historical in nature and the other living her legacy quiet. Both such women are women of innovation. Armed with the understanding and essence of Nature itself, Visit Noble County hopes to honor, Gene Stratton-Porter and Renee Gabet.
First, let's honor “Our Gene.”
A formal Welcome to Noble County should read, “Come to our swamp in its glory, Its joys we invite you to share.” This line closes a poem Gene Stratton-Porter wrote from the Cabin at Wildflower Woods in Rome City. Most meaningful, it elegantly summarizes the experience that awaits you in Noble County.
WOMEN of Innovation: Gene Stratton-Porter
On the shore of beautiful Sylvan Lake near Rome City sits the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site. Known as the Cabin at Wildflower Woods, it’s the home of Indiana’s best-selling female author, Gene Stratton-Porter. (Not to be confused with Limberlost in Geneva, where Porter first lived).
Moreover, the cabin is nestled in 148 acres of woods, trails, and beautiful gardens. Porter is famous for her 12 novels. She was a woman ahead of her time and self-taught in all she did. Porter was a naturalist and was inspired by her picturesque surroundings. She was a famed nature photographer, who had her own dark room. She even started her own production company. Eight of her books evolved into movies. One hundred years after her death, she is an outstanding role model. In fact, J.K. Rowling — author of the famed Harry Potter series — gained inspiration from Porter.
WOMEN of Innovation: Renee Gabet, owner of Annie Oakley Natural Perfumery.
Another inspiring Hoosier woman is perfumer/entrepreneur Renee Gabet.
Gabet and her family started hand-blending fragrances in her Ligonier kitchen. She’s been creating world-class perfumes for Annie Oakley Perfumery since 1980. Gabet named the company after Annie Oakley because the Wild West sharpshooter was one of the nation’s first female celebrities. From the kitchen to a big factory that you can now visit for a little aroma therapy and see how the process works, Annie Oakley is the only perfumery in the United States. And if there’s time on the tour, one of the perfumers can create a fragrance just for you. The perfumery also makes lotions, essential oils, and men’s cologne.
Grace Caswell
Albion
