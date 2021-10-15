Over time,the truth will come out
To the editor:
“Time is a friend of truth” is something that I heard recently. After thinking about it over time, I find that the saying is true. Over time, truth will come out.
For instance: Let’s start with energy. It hasn’t taken too much time to see the results of closing the pipeline and restricting drilling, coal and natural gas. Higher prices for all fuel. Loss of energy independence. We have seen this truth in a small amount of time. But what about the future? Will we be dependent on more countries? Will the flow become worse? In time the truth will come out and it probably won’t be pretty! Good luck all of you electric car enthusiasts.
Then there are the lies, misinformation, and indecisiveness. COVID information changing from the morning news to the evening news. Lies about our border patrol agents and their horses. It takes only minutes to look at a picture or view a video to see the truth and that is a short amount of time. The $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill may take a little longer. The president says that the bill will be “free.” The debt “won’t cost anything.” It will be “paid for by the corporations and the wealthy.” We can believe that like we can believe someone who says, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” In time we will find out what’s in the bill and the economic effects.
Afghanistan, border, mandates, taxes, IRS spying on transactions of only $600, post office slowing down and maybe becoming a banking source, DOJ classifying parents as domestic terrorists for protesting masks and CRT teaching, firing workers while complaining that there are not enough workers. All of this and more in just nine months.
Since the present administration is pro-abortion maybe they’ll abort themselves before the due date. We may, in time, find out where Kamala is. Probably working undercover at the border.
This present administration is causing chaos and is trying to cause us to hate each other, which is actually working and we are at fault. Time is bringing out the truth. There is something interesting that Paul wrote in II Corinthians. He was referring to false apostles and leaders in the church (yes, the church sometimes has problems), but it is interesting to apply these words to us and the government. “In fact, you even put up with anyone who enslaves you or exploits you or takes advantage of you or pushes himself forward (lording it over) or slaps you in the face.” (NIV) Just watch and observe and in time you may see the truth.
This isn’t why God established human government or the way that He wanted it to work. He knows that we need some kind of authority over us because of the way we are, but He isn’t necessarily responsible for the sins of tyrants or despots. Government was established for our own good. “To punish those who do wrong.” “To commend those who do right.”
And we are also required to submit to the authorities not only because of “possible punishment but also because of conscience.” (Ability to distinguish between what is right and what is wrong.) And by submitting to authority the one in authority is to be submissive to the needs of the one under him. Is this happening?
The Bible wasn’t written by someone on condition of anonymity or, a new one, not authorized to speak publicly. If it was it wouldn’t be as accurate as it is. In time the truth will be known and for some it will be too late and the truth won’t matter.
Gene Link
Auburn
