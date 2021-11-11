To the editor:
The News Sun Nov. 2 edition reported the Noble County Highway Department wants to widen and flatten Baseline Road from Old S.R. 3 to S. R. 9 south of Albion to standards (footprint) equivalent to S.R. 8.
Why? There is already a state highway between Avilla and Albion, S.R. 8. Baseline Road doesn’t carry as much traffic as S.R. 8 and it doesn’t carry the truck traffic of S.R. 8. So why does Baseline Road need to be rebuilt to the same standards as a state highway?
I believe the county is already working on the most dangerous intersection on Baseline Road, that with C.R. 600E. So again what is the justification for this new project?
The Noble County Economic Development Corp. executive director supported the project as an infrastructure project important for economic development. But this argument could be used to justify widening and flattening every road in the county. Surely that isn’t the goal of the Highway Department or the County Council, or is it?
The first phase of the project only includes the section from Old S.R 3 to C.R 600E. This first phase would cost $11.3 million with the county paying $2.27 million. Presumably the second phase, from 600E to S.R. 9 would cost about the same amount, for a total project cost of about $22 million with the county’s share being close to $5 million. This is not pocket change. I would hope the rationalization for it could be better explained to the taxpayers.
To pay for this project, the Highway Department engineer is recommending County Council raise the minimum wheel tax from $17.50 to $30, an increase of over 70 percent. This would make the wheel tax in Noble County the highest in Northeast Indiana. Even Allen County, the largest county by land area in the state, has a minimum wheel tax of just $20. I wonder how the Noble County Economic Development Corp. executive director feels about being a high tax rate county.
I believe the Baseline Road project and an increase in the county wheel tax both deserve a little more thought and a lot better justification than what they have received to date.
Larry Wolf
Avilla
(0) comments
