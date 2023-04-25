To the Editor:
Councilwoman Natalie DeWitt is a fierce advocate for the City of Auburn. When I met Natalie last winter through statewide Republican politics, her friendly, energetic personality stood out. Since meeting Natalie, I have not only found a great personal friend, but a champion for her city. First and foremost, she's entrusted the upbringing of her young family to the Auburn community. As more and more young people are flocking to urban centers, Natalie and her husband made the deliberate choice to raise their family in Auburn. Second, by owning a small business in Auburn, she is personally and professionally invested in the success of the community. Even her work speaks to her commitment. Taylor Rentals/Party Plus comes alongside people in Northeast Indiana to celebrate all of life's important moments, big and small.
When I served as the Executive Director for the Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy, we had a vacancy for Board President. Natalie's name is the first that came to mind. I've seen up close how Natalie examines policy, leads strategic efforts and supports her team. Her enthusiasm for Auburn brought our organization to the City to host a panel and happy hour for energy issues in Indiana with Perpetual Industries and Kruse Plaza. Natalie convenes stakeholders to advance important initiatives. As Hoosier cities face more competition for talent and treasure, Natalie DeWitt has demonstrated her own willingness to step up to the plate for her community and use her skills to provide solutions. After working with many local communities in my roles with state government and nonprofits, Natalie is exactly the type of leader Auburn and Indiana needs. I urge you to vote for Natalie DeWitt on May 2nd.
Kacey Crane
Indianapolis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.