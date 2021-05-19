To the editor:
Each branch of the government provides for its own security. Our Supreme Court is protected by the Supreme Court Police. The White House is protected by the U.S. Secret Service. Primary jurisdiction for the security of the members of Congress, congressional buildings and property throughout the Capitol Complex falls to the U.S. Capitol Police Department. This police department has been protecting Congress for nearly 200 years. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has secondary jurisdiction to provide any needed support.
The former police chief of the Capitol Police Department, Steven Sund, requested additional security from the National Guard on January 4, two days before the riots. This request for extra security from the National Guard would require the approval of Sund’s superiors, the Sergeant of Arms of the House and the Sergeant of Arms of the Senate. The House Sergeant of Arms then reports to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Sund requested additional security from his superiors six times, and also there was a conference call that took place with the Speker of the House and the Senate Majority Leader. It was their responsibility to call in extra security, but they didn’t do it, and instead, Nancy Pelosi called for the resignation of the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms and Sund. They are blaming others for their failure to protect the Capitol. It was either a case of malfeasance at the highest level of Congress or it was a deliberate attempt to escalate a conflict for political gain.
This tragedy could have been avoided. Video cameras were able to record the placing of two bombs several days before the attack. The attack began a half an hour before Trump was finished speaking because the speech was longer than expected. It was well underway as Trump supporters walked over to the Capitol. It had been a happy, enthusiastic rally with people being asked to walk peacefully to the Capitol. The ones in the front of the line saw there was trouble and warned people as they left the scene. Most left, some foolish they went on in.
When I head the news, I of course, was very sorry that it happened. Secondly, I was glad that the FBI would handle it and punish all those involved. Thirdly, I wondered why there has been no interest since June about dealing with the looting, killing and destroying that has gone on and on in cities that have Democratic governors and mayors. The neglect to keep their cities safe is criminal, and those cities will never be the same. Pelosi doesn’t care about destroying shops and homes and the fact that several thousand policemen have been injured this year.
The Capitol is an armed bunker with 5,000 National Guard milling about while she is protected, but the people in the southwest part of our country are subjected to thousands of aliens storming in, and people in our cities fear for their lives. Every attempt will be made to deprive our law-abiding citizens from owning weapons. If you think Democrats are being humane to encourage open borders, think again. If they were truly humane they would have nothing to do with supporting full-term abortion. Probably all of you have seen a beautiful newborn baby (maybe your own) who is perfectly formed, curled up closely and waiting to be held, loved and fed. No, Democrats want all those illegals to be able to vote. Under the H.R. 1 voting bills — crazily called “For the People Act of 2021” — there are 30 parts, four of which state 16 is old enough to vote, felons and illegals can vote, and IDs are not needed. If this bill passes in the Senate, then it will be very difficult to ever have an honest election again. If citizens cannot rust the integrity of their government, what future do we have? Democracy will die.
Carol Hathaway
Auburn
