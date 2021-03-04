To the editor:
Some politicians have been trying to take the 2nd Amendment from us for years. Now those same politicians along with certain company executives are trying to take the 1st Amendment away from us.
Don't they understand that The Founding Fathers risked their fortunes and their lives so we could enjoy these rights? Are we as United States citizens going to allow this to happen?
Neal Lockwood
Pleasant Lake
