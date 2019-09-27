To the editor:
I first met Sarah Payne when I worked at DeKalb Health and she was hired as its foundation director. Sarah asked to meet with me one on one to learn about my position. I was very impressed with her compassion and eagerness to learn as much about DeKalb Health and our patients' experiences as she could. She was open to listening to my ideas as well as sharing her suggestions.
I am certain that she met with many employees in the first few months of her employment because I soon became aware that Sarah is “all in” with everything she is involved with.
Sarah is a bright young woman who thinks outside the box in order to accomplish any task she undertakes. She is a people person, bright and personable; she knows how to delegate and choose qualified people to accomplish certain tasks/jobs.
I was puzzled by a recent letter to the editor. This letter seemed to hint that Sarah has an “underlying agenda” and that she plans to make certain changes that will “fundamentally change the things we love most about Auburn and result in unintended consequences.” This person also spoke of the mayor being the gate-keeper of Auburn and that the political and social values of each candidate cannot help but influence their choice when appointing individuals to 60 different seats of influence within Auburn and that she somehow feels that a vote for Sarah would be compromising her values.
I can’t help but wonder if her letter has anything to do with the post on DeKalb County GOP website that Republicans should vote party over people.
I am a Republican and I understand that on a national level our country is divided more than ever. I used to be a Democrat but several years ago I switched to the Republican Party due to the Democrat Party leaning farther and farther left on the national level.
That being said I have always voted for the person not the party locally. I have lived in Auburn my entire life and know Democrats and Republicans in this community and they are for the most part wonderful people and if they are not, it has nothing to do with their politics.
Most of the Democrats I know do not support the absurd far left agenda most of us hear of in national headlines. Sarah’s agenda is very public on her website and transparent and is all about positive changes for this city.
I have heard that some of Sarah’s signs have been vandalized and a young man was harassed for wearing a “I support Sarah Payne” t-shirt. Then I heard that someone is spreading some completely untrue and factually incorrect rumors about Sarah’s campaign that sound like they came directly from the national headlines. I certainly hope that these false rumors are not coming from the opposing campaign, but wherever they started it is not right to try to influence voters with untruths and to attack a candidate personally with false rumors.
I do not live in the Auburn city limits so I cannot vote but if I could I would vote for Sarah Payne. I know she does not have a “secret agenda” of the radical left. Sarah’s morality and strong values are evident if you have ever talked to her or observed her work. Sarah is running for mayor because she loves Auburn and the people who live here and wants other people to love it too.
Jennifer Beebe
Auburn
Log In
