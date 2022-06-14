More and more Hoosiers are suffering from some form of mental health or substance abuse issue as a result of the stress and isolation brought on from the pandemic. As an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), I am on the frontlines of this mental health crisis, as primary health care clinics are often the first place that patients turn to for help.
Sadly, Indiana has 115 health care provider shortage areas and over two million Hoosiers don’t have adequate access to these services. Our state legislature must take action to ensure patients have adequate access to mental health care. Strengthening full and direct access to APRNs is a no-cost, no-delay solution to help meet the urgent need for care.
According to 2020 data from the National Alliance on Mental Health, one in five U.S. adults experienced a mental illness, one in 15 experienced both a substance use disorder and mental illness and over 12 million had serious thoughts of suicide. And it is a growing problem among our nation’s youth. According to a survey of high school students conducted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than half (55%) reported experiencing poor mental health as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns and other prevention measures. Additionally, 44% of survey respondents reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless during the past year.
The crisis is just as prevalent here in Indiana. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 28.6% of adult respondents reported having symptoms of anxiety and/or a depressive disorder in the last year. Prior to the pandemic (2018-2019) 16.6% of youth ages 12 to 17 reported experiencing a major depressive episode. That number has only increased because of COVID-19.
Substance use disorder can co-occur at higher rates with mental illness. The national average for overdose deaths per 100,000 people is 28.3. In Indiana, our number is 33.6. We must do more to ensure Hoosiers have adequate access to medication assisted treatments (MATs) and other life-saving therapies. Removing regulatory barriers so that patients can secure APRN care is a ready-made solution our lawmakers can implement in the upcoming session, and it won’t cost taxpayers a dime. We urge our legislators: Expand access to APRN-provided care.
Primary care providers, like APRNs, are often the first line of treatment when it comes to mental health, especially in rural and under-served urban communities. They are the practitioners who spend the most time with the patients, getting to know their health history and the unique challenges they face. They prescribe medications and act as a link to other specialized treatments. They are the trusted source that many patients turn to when they first experience symptoms of a mental health issue and they can move quickly to ensure they are connected with the right care. Too often, without this critical link in the care chain, the patient goes without treatment and the problems only get worse.
Because our state faces such a large provider shortage gap, 2.1 million Hoosiers don’t have access to primary health care services, leaving them at risk if they develop mental health issues. Unfortunately, current state law restricts the ability of these highly trained APRN providers, such as nurse practitioners, from serving patients without entering into a burdensome, and expensive, contractual obligation with a physician. These contracts require a physician to review 5% of an APRN’s patient charts months after the care has been delivered to the patient. The costs and compliance processes associated with these contracts often make it impossible for an APRN to practice, so they choose to either move to another state that has removed these requirements or join a larger practice in more populated areas, leaving our medically under-served communities without adequate care.
Twenty-six other states, the VA Health System nationally, the District of Columbia and two U.S. territories have all removed these barriers. As a result, they have seen huge increases in access to care for their citizens and lower health care costs, all without any cost to taxpayers. It is time for Indiana to do the same.
It is going to take a concerted effort to address all of the mental health ramifications from the pandemic. All of us need to call on the Indiana legislature to do the right thing and expand access to high-quality, APRN-provided health care for Hoosiers.
Ashley Delaunois of Terre Haute is a board certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.
