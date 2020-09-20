To the editor:
As I sit looking out of my window at work on the campus of Franklin College, I find my mind wandering back to Kendallville and my time as a student of the schools of the East Noble School Corporation. Students are back here on campus and students have returned in the East Noble School Corporation.
Just as students have returned, so have the teachers … and that is really where my thoughts … my memories … have returned to today. We live at a time when education and those who practice it have come under a great deal of scrutiny and criticism. This atmosphere has led to teacher shortages in many places. But as I reflect, now, today, I can attest to the impact that teachers have had on my life. These were people who did not know me, but somehow knew they were launching the future in their midst … with that calling played out year after year, class after class, one student at a time.
But it wasn’t just what they taught, it was how they taught. Quite simply, these were the people who believed in me, even before I was sure I believed in myself. And in the end, that has made all the difference.
I have not lived in Kendallville since 1974. However, I am still drawn back through visits that often have to do with East Noble High School and the always-present pull at my heart of the place where I grew up.
As schools start all over the country, I just want to say thanks to the teachers of the East Noble School Corporation for continuing to believe in each and every student … even in the throes of a pandemic.
In gratitude for then and now,
Joe (Brent) Hornett
Brownsburg
