To the Editor:
Thanks to the Millett and James group for their donation of the Greenhurst Commons property to Acres Land Trust. This donation was acknowledged in the Dec. 10 article in The Star and will be preserved for years to come. I know that the donation of the greatly improved park with more than 75 new trees, wildflowers and paved trails is very nice for all to enjoy.
Saturday's article in The Star indicated that possible help from the Auburn Parks Department might be necessary at some time in the future. I attended a meeting on Jan. 24, at Acres headquarters in Huntertown, led by Jason Kissel, Executive Director, to express concern over the possible closure of part of the beautiful trail that has already been constructed. The small audience encouraged them to learn how much this present trail is used and appreciated. It was suggested that focus groups could be formed locally to learn what the community feels about the necessity of continuing to keep all the trails open and not turning this area into a nature preserve only.
I write this letter hoping you will show your support for the trail as we received no indication they were listening to the community on this important matter. We trust the Acres board will be advised of the interest in maintaining all of the trails in Greenhurst Commons. We shared some information on the vast number of people who have already donated to the Auburn/Waterloo Trail. The article in the paper told me that others have had meetings with them and I was glad to hear that. This trail is handicap accessible and many of the other Acres properties are not available to handicapped people. Acres would be making a huge mistake to go backward, after so much money has been invested in the 8-foot-wide trail that is in perfect condition.
Furthermore, Kendallville, Angola and Fort Wayne have greatly increased their trails recently, so closing a portion of this trail that connects directly to Auburn/Waterloo Trail and Rieke Park Trail does not make sense.
My thanks to the mayor, city council and The Star for bringing this matter to the attention of our citizens. Please support the continuing public use of this property and all our trails.
Dick Shankle,
President of Auburn/Waterloo Trail Committee
