To the editor:
Thank you, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital staff, for your excellent and appreciated service in the provision of COVID-19 vaccinations!
During my two recent vaccination visits, all associated service providers at the Steuben County Events Center presented themselves in the most professional, capable and courteous manner.
Andy Aldred is doing an excellent job in the administration of this valuable service. And Jennifer Hagerty and Sarah Hagen are doing the same in the facilitation of the day-to-day operations.
Thank you all for providing such valuable service in Hometown, USA.
Dick Powers
Angola
