90 years ago
• Enforcement of the prohibition law seems to operate by “spells and jerks.” There was a “spell and jerk” in Kendallville last night. Sheriff john Singleton, accompanied by Night Policemen John Boggs and Charles Gilbert, sallied forth and went to a home at the corner of Seagrave Avenue and Perkins Street at about 8 o’clock. The sheriff, always genial and pleasant, though he may have an unpleasant task to perform, made known his errand. When the sheriff left with the suspect, he took with him various and sundry samples of home brew, emptied a few kettles of mash, and took along some intricate apparatus used in the concoction of intoxicating liquor. At the same time, Chief of Police Sawyer, with Deputy Sheriffs Ike Huff and John Stevenson, visited a home at the corner of Garden and Michigan streets on the same type of errand as Singleton. When Sawyer returned to the city building with the suspect, two trips with an automobile had to be made to bring in the assortment of intoxicants.
