Last week, the Indiana General Assembly completed our regular legislative business and passed a historic state budget for 2022-2023. This budget includes a massive $1.9 billion increase in K-12 education over the biennium, a win for students, teachers and families alike, with additional funding going toward tuition support, teacher pay and school choice opportunities.
Hoosier schools will see an increase of more than $1 billion in tuition support for students, a $196 million increase in special education funding, a $5 million increase for non-English speaking learners and $150 million to address learning loss due to the pandemic to ensure our students are set up for success in the coming years.
Additionally, following recommendations from the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission report, this increase will fund the $600 million down payment needed to improve teacher pay across the state. Schools will also be strongly encouraged to have a minimum teacher salary of $40,000 per year and will be required to spend 45% of state tuition support on teachers’ salaries. The budget also appropriates $1 billion to pay off teacher pensions, avoiding future debt for taxpayers.
Lastly, more families will be able to exercise school choice through expanded eligibility for the Choice Scholarship voucher program. The state has also developed an Education Scholarship Account program for special-needs students so families of special needs children can tailor their child’s education to their unique needs.
By directing such a large portion of our state budget toward our students and teachers, Senate Republicans are investing in the future of our state in an unprecedented way, and the effects of these decisions will be felt for years to come.
State Sen. Dennis Kruse is a Republican from Auburn.
