To the editor:
Mike Ley has the experience needed to be the next mayor of Auburn. He has the experience of building and running a successful local business. He has experience working in the Auburn Building Department and working with local government employees. He has ran and been involved with numerous local non-profits.
While all of these experiences are needed for mayor, Mike brings so much more to the table. He is an amazing humanitarian, sharing his time and resources to make a difference in others’ lives. He has the ability to quickly analyze situations; seeing the big picture and its effects on everyone involved. His strong faith and desire to make the world a better place is evident when he walks into a room. He works hard to make every decision, action and word spoken uplift others.
Mike Ley has the heart, experience and leadership to be a great mayor!
Mike and Sharon Kacprowicz
Fort Wayne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.