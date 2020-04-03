Let communism take its natural course
To the editor:
Communism is flat out evil. COVID-19 is a direct result of it. Since the communist party leaders have unchecked power, they protected themselves first. It’s reflexive — every effort to control a crisis takes a back seat to winding up the propaganda machine; they must because on a local level at least, there is no one else to blame. The natural result of communism is eating zoo animals and mass graves.
And right on cue, our national media covers for the CCP because there’s somewhat of an outsider running the country, which threatens their standing. At this point, it’s obvious an overwhelming majority of folks “earning” a paycheck in national media have a soft spot for communism; they should be ashamed.
If the media were to place the blame where it belongs, the regime might be inclined to change their behavior or risk being overthrown by the Chinese people.
I pray that when we come out of this mess we’re still somewhat moored to the founding principles of individual liberty and natural rights endowed by our Creator. The CCP should be assigned the blame for all the destruction — human and economic — resulting for this pandemic. We need to sever economic ties to the greatest extent possible with communist regimes, and there’s no need to go to war with them — let communism take its natural course.
Douglas Coolman
Angola
