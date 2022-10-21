To the Editor:
If I lived in Noble County, I would vote for Faye Kline because she is smart, caring, honest and tenacious.
Faye was a teacher at Avilla Elementary when she met my son, Ian. She has treated him like a member of her family and has brought so much joy to him.
The school board and community would be lucky to have Faye Kline as a member of the board. She will always have the kids' best interests at heart.
Jerrod Miller
Fort Wayne
