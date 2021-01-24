90 years ago
• Plans, yet in the embryo, are going forward toward reopening or reorganizing the Noble County Bank & Trust Company in Kendallville and Avilla, which were closed by order of the board of directors to determine if the institution is solvent. Two more banks in northeastern Indiana, also closed their doors by order of the respective boards of directors. They are the Peoples State Bank of South Milford and Ashley State Bank. It is believed by officials that both banks are solvent. Heavy withdrawals the past week at the banks resulted in closing the banks to protect the depositors, officials reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.