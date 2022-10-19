To the Editor:
Visit Noble County to Sponsor a free Halloween Movie at the Historic Strand Theatre on Friday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m.
Following the Kendallville Lantern Parade on Oct. 28, Visit Noble County will sponsor a free Halloween Movie Night at the Historic Strand Theatre, located at 221 S. Main St., in Kendallville.
Visit Noble County has selected the Halloween cult classic Beetlejuice (PG) to play at 8 p.m. This screening is free for all guests. But wait there's more! Every 15th guest will receive a free gift card to The Stand Theatre as our special gift qualifying quests.
We hope to see you there! Look for Executive Director Grace Caswell, in her lighted butterfly costume before the show!
Grace Caswell
Albion
