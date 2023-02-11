90 years ago
• The first fiscal year for the new Luckey Hospital of Wolf Lake, ending January 21, 1933, reports 250 surgical patients hospitalized, and gives an analysis of 2,200 hospital patient days. They also report 7,475 treatments, examinations and prescriptions in the out-patient clinic department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.