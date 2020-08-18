To the editor:
I had no intention of writing another letter so soon after my last one, however I have gotten a request to do so mainly on behalf of Mr. John Doe. I shall write his note to me as received. It may be censored by the KPC folks before appearing in the paper as Mr. Doe uses a nasty word pertaining to a bull.
Here is his note. To Good Old Ken — I think it`s just terrific that people use the letter to the editor to try to persuade people how to vote or make people be more religious! Either one is a personal choice and just none of your business! It`s only bull****! Now write about this. — John Doe.
Well, John, you seem to me to be against the U.S. Constitution, which provides in the First Amendment for freedom of speech. That is why they have the letter to the editor column in newspapers. I must have missed some letters. I saw none telling people who to vote for. I have seen letters telling which person the writer was going to vote for and reasons why. We need no more "religious" folks either. Jesus was at odds with the Pharisees and others who were "religious" but did not truly worship God. In my last letter I asked no one to be more religious but merely encouraged them to act like Jesus would act. I am about 85% sure of your real name, but since you are not willing to use it that is fine. Please exercise your freedom of speech and write your own letters under your real name, sir. Oh, Mr. Doe, Jesus loves you and so do I.
Ken Wilcoxson
Auburn
