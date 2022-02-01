To the editor:
Don't Look Up Again.
I have been feeding the birds for 45 years. The pines near my feeder looked like Christmas trees with all the cardinals. The piercing calls of the blue jays echoed throughout the day.
I used to fill my feeder every day. Now maybe once a week. The large song birds are almost nonexistent. The canary in the coal mine.
R I Bishop
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.