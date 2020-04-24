To the editor:
A recent letter characterized my earlier missive about the Trump Administration’s initial handling of information regarding COVID-19 as immoderate. Bummer. Here I thought that my letter was, to borrow an adjective recently in vogue, perfect.
But the issue isn’t about me, folks. Go back and compare what the Tweeter-in-Chief said and did (or failed to do) at the beginning of this year with what medical and intelligence experts at the time said needed to be done about the emerging threat of COVID-19 (David Frum’s, former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, April 7th online article for The Atlantic provides a detailed account.) Judge for yourself how accurately Mr. Trump and his supporters have subsequently summarized his early performance. Going forward, pay attention to what Mr. Trump says and does as the viral crisis continues to unfold. Ask yourself if his are the words and actions of an empathetic, focused, consistent, and above all competent chief executive — or something rather less confidence-inspiring. Then vote accordingly come November.
James Farlow
Auburn
