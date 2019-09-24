To the editor:
When hearing the letters PTO most parents run away like zebras away from a lion. Sarah Payne will never be one of those parents. She is “all in” for any volunteering at McKenney-Harrison PTO.
Sarah held the position of PTO secretary at McKenney-Harrison Elementary for many years and was always there to dive head first into whatever needed done. Sarah is such a down to earth person; never casting out other parents and often recruiting parents to come in and see what we are about. She always takes our PTO motto to heart: We are here to help every student, staff and school community member. Since this is her last year with McKenney-Harrison, we will miss her magnetic personality, but we know she will always stop by after this school year.
She has such an unbridled love for her school community. Volunteering isn’t something Sarah does with time off. She lives and breathes Auburn and our amazing community. This is one of the many reasons I will be voting for Sarah Payne on November 5th, 2019.
Carolynn Carteaux
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.