To the Editor:
I would like to thank former teacher John Stevens for admitting he believes critical race theory is true. I plan to address other disagreements with his views, in principle, in future submissions.
Parents, woke teachers don’t care about your values, especially if they reflect conservative or biblical values. You need re-education, according to woke elite.
Christopher Rufo, an investigative reporter, has a great Youtube video called “Critical Race Theory” to understand wokeness and its encroachment upon education.
I will describe wokeness from a Christian perspective.
Karl Marx is the father of Marxism. Wokeness is a modern variant. Marx viewed society as composed of oppressor and oppressed classes. He thought the State would naturally evolve towards utopia through clashes between oppressor and oppressed.
Marx was a chronically unemployed, neglectful parent. He was an alcoholic, racist and anti-Semite, despite Jewish ancestry … hardly someone to respect as an authority figure. Two daughters, influenced by his dark poetry, committed suicide.
Subsequent Marxists surpassed him, applying his theory by provoking violent conflict between classes to accelerate societal advancement.
For example, Soviets provoked violent conflict between peasants and kulaks (minor property owners), appealing to envy and resentment. Mao provoked violent conflict between the Red Guards and elders, using these indoctrinated students to cancel the Four Olds (customs, culture, habits, ideas).
The current generation of Marxists call themselves Progressives. I prefer the terms woke or Neo-Marxist.
The woke believe they are wiser than their ancestors, whose influence and values must be deconstructed (destroyed).
Instead of economic class, the woke define classes according to intersections of race, sex, gender, religion, and ability. A white, heterosexual, cisgender (non-transgender), able-bodied Christian male is deemed to be the most oppressive and the black, lesbian, transgender, disabled, non-Christian female is deemed to be the most oppressed under intersectionality.
The woke exercise hatred and discrimination towards the alleged oppressor class. They deceptively call this anti-racism. Additionally, they imitate the aforementioned Soviet and Maoist strategies.
Humans are made in the image of God. This image includes the capacity for virtue (moral) systems. The contrived virtue system of the woke is “diversity, equity, inclusion”.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion as defined by the woke is deceptive. Diversity, for example, does not include diversity of thought. Equity means all people deserve equal outcomes in life regardless of personal initiative or merit. This justifies seizing others’ property and redistributing it. Inclusion is intolerant of beliefs like Christianity conflicting with woke orthodoxy.
The woke accuse critics of white supremacy or racism. If a non-woke person with white skin tone has never treated a person of a different skin tone with disrespect, he is still deemed to be a white supremacist, because he benefits from the system of oppression.
What motivates the woke to accuse others of racism or bigotry?
In the sixties, university students challenged the moral authority of previous generations, accusing them of racism and materialism, while engaging in sexual anarchy and drug abuse themselves. Their contrived virtue system allowed them to pursue their lusts, while claiming moral superiority over authority figures.
The woke, including Democrat leadership, accuse others of racism and bigotry to maintain an illusion of virtue while approving of abominations like abortion, sexual anarchy, gender ideology and sexualization and indoctrination of youth. They even consider it bigotry to use the term pedophile, insisting upon the more inclusive term “minor attracted persons”.
Ultimately, morality is defined by God’s law, expressed in Scripture. True virtue or goodness is defined by God’s nature. God defines truth, not the woke.
Accusations of racism and bigotry are smoke screens meant to hide their immorality and to assert their moral superiority and authority.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
