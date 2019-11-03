Bishop John D'Arcy of the Fort Wayne-South Bend diocese, presided over dedication ceremonies for the new Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish hall at the corner of Diamond and Oak streets. Also present to dedicate the 6,300-square-foot building were Chuck Wohenker, Ed VanGessel, Mike Pasquali, Rick Molargik, John Engerman, and Ed VanGessel, building committee members; Dave Sanders, building committee chairman; and the Rev. Jacob M. Gall, parish priest. The building has six classrooms, handicapped access and banquet room for 250 people. A 57-space paved parking lot was built north of the building with access to Oak Street. A lighted grotto will be built facing Diamond Street between the church and parish hall. The church hall has been on the minds of parishioners for more than 10 years.
