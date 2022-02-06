25 years ago
• Those involved in a kick-off meeting for the Boy Scout fund drive met at the Olympic Flame in Kendallville. Attending were Chris Desper, Mert Gienger, Robert Ruse, Tom Jansen, Harry Milson, Jerry Kessler, Jim Abbs, Clark Ream, Don Goings, Jim Hooley, George Bennett, Brad Beard, Kirk Heimstead, Scott Durbin, Fred Demske, Jeff Warner, Mel Wirick and Ray Scott.
