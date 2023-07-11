To the Editor:
Sunday July 9, at 2 p.m., I attended an event at the Dekalb County Courthouse and left full of hope at what the future holds for DeKalb County. The event was put on by ROI, a new group in DeKalb, that stands for Republicans with Other Ideas. I am a member of this group and it was created because some things need to change in this county.
ROI, and the people who are a part of it, are focused on providing a voice for the residents of DeKalb County. A voice to present new ideas and show their support for conservative values within our local cities, towns, and county governments.
Council Member and 2024 candidate, Amy Prosser, gave a very inspirational speech where she mentioned that transparency is not putting a camera in a room. Transparency needs to come with clarity so citizens fully understand what is being discussed. She also mentioned that citizens need a platform where they can be heard and spoken to in a respectful manner. 2024 Commissioner candidate, Andrew Provines, stated that “ROI is a group and it is open to everybody. We want everybody involved.” He also said “that it was once mentioned that we exist because state and federal allow it. I think that state and federal only exist because we allow it. The veil of local government needs to be lifted and people need complete transparency and clarity into what is happening in government.”
Amy and Andrew were joined by 2024 Commissioner candidate Kellen Dooley, 2024 County Council Member candidate Dave Holt, and a large crowd of citizens who are craving change in DeKalb County. Citizens have witnessed some elected officials be dismissive, condescending, and secretive and they are tired of it. ROI and the four candidates want to create an environment that amplifies the citizens voices.
As Ronald Reagan said in his farewell address “we the People tell the government what to do; it doesn’t tell us. We the People are the driver; the government is the car. And we decide where it should go, and by what route, and how fast.” I believe that Amy, Dave, Andrew, and Kellen are the exact people to put control back in the hands of the DeKalb County citizens.
Jessica Shull
Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.