To the editor:
Another questionable vote by Congressman Banks?
Congressman Banks voted in support of HR 550 “Immunization Infrastructure and Modernization Act.” Since the bill expands our federal vaccine bureaucracy by $400 million, naturally Nancy Pelosi and every single member of her party supported it. Congressman Banks cast a vote in favor as well. In addition to adding to our vast deficit, common sense (something distinctly lacking in D.C. these days) suggests this bureaucratic expansion will further restrict medical liberties and privacy.
This is a glaring example where Congressman Bank’s pro liberty/ conservative rhetoric conflicts with his actual voting record. This vote is inexcusable, and conservative voters in this district should to hold him accountable for it.
Doug Coolman
Angola
