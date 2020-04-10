A note from the mayor:
Hello everyone. I hope this finds you all well and doing the precautions to remain healthy.
As I write this, the State of Indiana has had 5,943 confirmed cases of the Corona 19 virus.
There have been 203 deaths attributed to this viral infection.
Allen County is just a few miles away and has reported 95 cases and 7 deaths; Steuben County has 10 confirmed cases and 1 death; Noble County has 11 cases and 1 death; and LaGrange County has reported 6 cases and 1 death. We here in DeKalb County have 4 reported cases and no deaths. The largest numbers of confirmed and deaths will peak in the next few weeks as we are told by the state officials. As you can see, even the rural counties like us have been affected.
The city has to keep public safety of all in mind. When a crisis like this happens, we need to take this seriously.
The City of Garrett provides public safety to all of the citizens of the city. So, I have taken some steps to help work with the governor’s “Stay at Home “executive orders to keep us safe.
Our City Hall has been closed to the public. Our city crews have been working on a call-out and emergency basis. If you have a downed power line or a water line leak, or a problem of that type, please call 357-5151. This will go to the GPD, then to the Central Dispatch and from there contact will be made with the proper department to get you help.
With the City Hall being closed to the public, we ask that you make your utility payments by mail, credit card, online, or the drop box on the Keyser Street side of the City Hall.
Permits will be put on hold for a time in the name of public health. I value all of the citizens here in our city. You have elected me to this position, and sometimes decisions are a tough call. I will base my decision on permits on what Governor Holcomb said in an announcement recently.
“Hoosiers only should leave their homes to address the health and safety of themselves or family, to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carry out food, or other urgently needed goods, to participate in outdoor recreation at least 6 feet away from others, or to take care of a family member or friend in another household," it states.
We will resume permits in the near future, just please be patient. The way a permit is currently issued would put our employee at risk with the contact. That is why the hold is in place.
This act is in no way is meant to put someone out of a job or out of business. This is for the protection of the city employees and you the public.
Other cities around us may be still issuing permits by other methods, which is fine. Garrett is taking the lead in following the governor's "Stay at Home" executive orders for everyone’s health.
I am sorry for the inconvenience. Please follow social distancing and all other executive orders.
Be safe #we'reinthistogether.
Mayor Todd Fiandt
City of Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.