To the editor:
Just when I thought Rep Jim Banks had just about covered every ridiculous angle possible speaking on everything but the true merits of the impeachment of President Trump, he manages to come up with the biggest whopper yet.
I picked up the paper this morning (1/22/2020) and there it was. "Banks connects impeachment to abortion in article."
As often as I have seen Jim Banks' ridiculous assertions in this paper recently about the impeachment I've yet to see him address it in any thoughtful intelligent point by point counter to the actual facts of the case.
There are a couple of points I would like to make about the matter.
The first is if Trump was to be removed (we all know it's not going to happen) Banks and the Republicans' talking points have been to say it's the Democrats' attempt to overturn the election. They say it in a way as if to suggest then the Democrats would then reassert control over the presidency. That is ridiculous! If that happened, Vice President Mike Pence would then become president thereby keeping Republicans firmly in control of the presidency.
That fact leads me to the next point which really shines the light on the most recent ridiculous diatribe from Jim Banks. The claim Democrats want Trump removed because he is anti-abortion (he wasn't until he was).
Were Trump to be removed, he would be replaced with Pence who is the purest of true believers when it comes to being against abortion. And yet Banks would have us believe that it's about support for abortion and the Democrats prefer Pence?
I don't know if Banks can get more ridiculous than that outrageous assertion but I am certain he will try.
I do have one suggestion for Rep Banks. How about an article where you actually address the facts of the case instead of entertaining us with your efforts to be the best lap dog the president could ever have? After all, you were elected to represent the people and to be a checks and balance on the president. At least that what the Constitution says. You do remember the Constitution don't you?
David Williams
Garrett
