25 years ago
• Cobblestone Golf Club in Kendallville opened with a ribbon cutting in front of the 5,000-square-foot clubhouse and banquet facility for the 18-hole public golf course. Cutting the ribbon were Jeff Huffman, club professional; Noble county commissioner Mark Pankop; Carol Platt, Kendallville Area Chamber of commerce chairwoman; Steve Burns, course designer; Eric Moulin, golf course superintendent; Virgil Jackson, of NBD Bank; Kendallville Councilman Jim Dazey; and State Sen. Robert Meeks, R-LaGrange.
