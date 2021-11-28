90 years ago
• The report of the special investigation of the electric light and water department of the city of Kendallville from Ernst & Ernst, accountants of Fort Wayne, who made an investigation of the methods of accounting in use at the department, was received here. It showed a sum of $1,175.64 unaccounted for. City officials did not care to comment on the report when asked about it today, and gave no indication as to what action might be taken, if any. It is probable the report will be thoroughly analyzed at the next meeting of the city council with City Attorney Glenn Thrapp.
