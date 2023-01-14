Indiana book-banning efforts are back at the state legislature this year, with lawmakers proposing bills that could potentially threaten criminal prosecution against schools and libraries for providing youngsters with books.
As part of an ongoing culture war fight against perceived "pornography" in schools, lawmakers are now targeting defenses in the law that protect schools and libraries from lawsuits for dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
Boiled down: Let's threaten teachers and librarians with criminal prosecution if they make available material someone deems to be "harmful."
One such bill that has been drawing attention is House Bill 1130 from Rep. Becky Cash. That bill would strike wording from the state law that outlines a defense against such charges for schools, public libraries, museums, etc., who are able to argue that the material has legitimate scientific or education benefit.
Cash would aim to strike "educational" from that section, as well as remove "school" and "public library" from the list of qualified groups.
While the goal is to indirectly ban literature that some parents find objectionable, the method proposed is taking a chainsaw to the operating room.
By removing a defense exemption for material that has educational value, could a sex ed teacher be indicted for presenting accurate anatomical drawings of male and female reproductive organs?
Would a parent challenge and force out critically acclaimed literature like "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou because it depicts the recollection of her being raped as a child?
Could a librarian end up jailed because a 16-year-old wants to read "Game of Thrones," which contains a few scenes sexual content amid its 800-900 page books? Does the entire romance section need to be dismantled? Do libraries have to dump any and all books providing a wide-ranging array of sexual education even though teens might need or want that information?
Does the library have to toss out any and all PG-13 rated James Bond DVDs because it contains some sexual content and could be legally checked out by a teenager, or face the potential for criminal prosecution?
If you're sitting there telling yourself these examples are ridiculous, that no one would do that, you might be right. But the fact is such proposed changes to the law would leave the door open to do so. And, inevitably, someone will try.
Granted, the entire effort is somewhat moot, because even if such criminal prosecutions were allowed to move forward, the standard to which they would have to rise beyond a reasonable doubt is the three-part definition of obscenity in that "the dominant theme of the matter or performance, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest in sex; the matter or performance depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct; and the matter or performance, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value."
That's highly unlikely to succeed in the court of law, because we already know teachers and librarians aren't passing out Hustler magazines and hardcore porn DVDs to their students.
There are methods in place for concerned parents to raise issue with their school or library to challenge material they see as inappropriate. Those arguments can be vetted and reasonable decisions be made.
But carving up obscenity law to allow for the threat of prosecutions against teachers for teaching literature? Doesn't this state already struggle with teacher attraction and retention?
This isn't a legitimate problem, and even if it was, this wouldn't be the solution to it.
Lawmakers need to definitively close the book on this kind of poorly thought-out legislation.
