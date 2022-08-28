To the Editor:
It is disheartening The Star is changing delivery policies. The newspaper will be delivered by mail instead of by carrier, which for us means we will receive our newspaper mid-afternoon. Our “Sunday” paper will now come on Saturday. There will be no Sunday or Monday newspaper except digitally. No doubt, this is beneficial for the company, but what about the customers, the subscribers? Consider:
Those who look forward to a morning paper with their coffee?
Shut-ins who want to stay abreast of the news locally and nationally,
Those who want their classified ad to be read over the weekends;
Those who want to work puzzles or read comics on a Sunday morning;
Those who don’t have time on busy Saturday mornings to read columns or commentaries;
Those who appreciate concerned citizens willing to spend their own money to sponsor educational information such as Phil and Nancy Allison did on July 14th with the full-page copy of “I’m a Sick American” ;
Those who don’t want to learn about the death of a person 2 or 4 days after the fact;
Those who want to keep up with sports teams who play on weekends;
Those who aren’t computer savvy or who can’t read the paper digitally
because of age, eyesight, or preference.
There are other reasons, but another fact is the matter of the carrier. In this context, it is our privilege to commend the faithful work by Fred Carroll, our carrier for the last 7 years, who always put our newspaper by our door, dry, and secure in a plastic bag in case of rain or snow. We appreciate what he did, and we’re sending him a tip. Is he now out of a job? We understand the difficulty and cost of finding and hiring carriers — salaries, hours, gas, etc., and the difficulties in keeping them, but missing our carrier is a loss to us and to many. He had four routes.
Many individuals credit the start of successful careers to early experiences as newsboys or girls. They learned responsibility, discipline, and some spending money. They learned to meet people, make collections, and keep records. Our son and daughter delivered newspapers in our neighborhood when they were in grade school; it fashioned their concept of caring and community. We change with the times, but it’s a sad commentary that such opportunities are no longer available.
James and Rachel Roberts
Auburn
