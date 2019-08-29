To the editor:
I have wanted to write this letter for a while. Heading into Labor Day weekend and the ACD Festival seemed like the perfect time.
As a former board member of the ACD Festival and previous executive director of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership, I worked directly with Sarah Payne on several projects.
I would like to answer a question that some of you may have.
Why vote Sarah Payne for mayor?
Because she is the best person to lead Auburn into the future. She will building on the strengths of the past, has knowledge and experience for the present and a vision for the future. Why do I know this? Because history repeats itself, and she has already done this in the Auburn community time after time.
Her leadership with Downtown Improvement is outstanding. From January 2013 to January 2017, Sarah led the ACD Festival as the executive director. Here are some of the things that were accomplished under her leadership and why she is the best choice for mayor. Her work comes from the knowledge she has in economic development, partnering with a wide variety of city officials, law and fire professionals, area nonprofits and businesses. She listened to what the community wanted to see in Auburn and at the ACD Festival.
Bringing all of these together with her love of Auburn and desire to build on the historical foundation of the auto industry alongside a team of volunteers and community members, Sarah’s leadership brought new life back to the ACD Festival and the city of Auburn.
Here are a few ways that she did this. I was there to see this firsthand.
Made the ACD Festival more family friendly, increased the activities in the children’s area. Partnered with area schools for more youth volunteers for more events .
Listened to community members, business owners for what they wanted for the events.
Created and built on existing marketing partners with local newspaper, regional publishers, TV, radio to market to local to worldwide for the ACD Festival. Created and produced a top notch guide to promote Auburn all year long.
Partnered with city officials, law enforcement, area firemen to provide a fun, safe fireworks display for Saturday night at the ACD Festival. Took the music and stage to a whole new level and ensured safe fun for all ages with a new stage set up and wide variety of entertainment.
Partnered with area businesses to see how she could market and promote their businesses with visitors over the Labor Day week so that they would continue to return to Auburn all year long.
The ACD Festival is not about the world’s largest classic car show; it is about celebrating the rich history Auburn has and building a wonderful place all year long for us to live, work and play if we are here every day or just visiting for the first time. Sarah is an amazing example of this because she loves Auburn and she has the knowledge, experience and drive to make it happen.
These are a few of the examples of what Sarah’s leadership has already done for Auburn. So please ask yourself what else she could do for the Auburn community as mayor.
Teresa Elward–Harmeyer
Windsor, California
