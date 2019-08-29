Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.