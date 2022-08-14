To the Editor:
We have all grown up with the yearly fun of going to the 4-H fairs every year and love to see the educational opportunities they offer. We spend a lot of time and effort teaching our youth to grow by learning about life, animals and crafts to make our life better.
My problem is that 4-H and fairs in general are becoming a dying breed … especially in Steuben County. The price to go to such functions has become a fine line of attendance and profit in most cases. If you don’t have the support of the community to make them grow they will stall out and the attendance will be its downfall.
Most people are watching their money and love to go to functions like county fairs, if their budget allows. But there need to be things to draw the public to them for them to flourish. It’s not just about the animals and the learning experience for the public — we want to go get a good helping of carnival food to make us happy.
Here is my dilemma … in the last few years fair prices went up and people had to decide if they could afford to go to the county fairs. And if the public doesn’t go … the fairs decline and they get smaller. I see most fairs play a fine line between calling them all about the kids and 4-H, but to grow and keep growing they need to look at the whole picture. Without the public and their desire to go to the fairs we won’t see them much longer.
One of the biggest things for Steuben County and our local county fair board is the lack of approval to have rides at the fair. It has been getting smaller and smaller because of low attendance of our local fair and they don’t see what they are letting happen. Without a desire to go to the fair, they are a dying thing for our youth.
I was told an important thing by a friend of mine that I still remember. The county representatives say they want it to be just about the animals and the learning for the kids, but if that is all they have to look forward to, they will soon get bored. If they work hard and get a little free time to experience the fun and social process of going to a full blown fair with carnival rides and all the vendor food everyone loves, they will put more effort into what they are there for — learning and growing.
They can’t throw out the old excuse we hear about the carnival rides bringing out the undesirables in our local public. It’s the good and the bad that make us strong and I’m pretty sure we have enough people who have pride in our local 4-H, that with the help of the board, administrators and the county police, we could make it a good experience for all. Look at a few of the other fairs and learn from them as what to do and not to do.
We have developed the county park area in the last few years to give us a very large area to hold all the functions of a fair to include the rides and food we all love. I hope the Steuben County board and the 4-H council will work hard at expanding the local fair before it gets too much lower in attendance or the desire to even participate in.
What do we give our kids to do besides video games now days ...?
They need the social experience of things like fairs to grow and be happy about life.
Mark Houlton
Angola
