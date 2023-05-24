To the Editor:
The CVB Board of Directors announces the 2023 Cycle 1 Noble County Tourism Grantees.
In its second year, the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau has expanded the Tourism Partner Grant Program. Organizations such as Festivals, Non-profit organizations, and Businesses associated with efforts to increase tourism in Noble County may apply annually for a grant of up to $1,000. Grant applications will be accepted twice in 2023, from April 15-30th and August 1st-15th.
The Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors have approved this cycle's requests; congratulations to all the recipients listed below:
Be Noble Inc., Be Noble Card Program- $1,000
Future Ligonier Alliance, Kick-Off in Downtown- $1,000
Historic Downtown Kendallville: Fairy Gnome & Troll Festival- $1,000.
Indiana Landmarks: Noble County Ramble- $1,000.
Kimmell House Inn: Annual Artisan Market- $1,000.
Ligonier Visitor Center & Heritage Station Museum, Gateway to Ligonier- $1,000.
Noble County Parks and Recreation Board, Spring & Fall Summits- $1,000.
Northern Indiana Bluegrass Festival Association, Memorial Day/Labor Day Festivals at the Noble County Fairgrounds- $1,000.
The 2023 Noble Tourism Grant Funding April Cycle is the most extensive grant allocation to date, supporting the work of tourism partners in Noble County. Thank you to everyone who applied during this cycle.
Please learn more about the mission of the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau by exploring our website: https://www.visitnoblecounty.org/about.
For questions or more details, please get in touch with the CVB office at 260-636-3602.
Grace Caswell
Albion
