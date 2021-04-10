To the editor:
I attended the April 3rd “anti-racist” rally at the DeKalb Courthouse. I also understood DeKalb Sheriff David Cserep’s desire for clarity as expressed in The Star, April 4th: “I was unclear, however, why a peaceful protest would need to carry AR-style weapons, radio communications, first aid responders, and legal counsel on courthouse sidewalks.”
Hardly an “attack” on the people rallying, this seems to me a legitimate question, and I left the rally asking the very same thing.
I support peaceful demonstrations with messages countering hate and racism, but I arrived at the courthouse to discover young men carrying assault rifles. I talked with them, and they justified their presence by telling me they had been invited “to provide protection.” Asked who the organizers might be, they didn’t know. Asserting that the presence of guns were not protection but provocation, I asked them to please leave. They very politely refused. I then turned to see an intense man behind me on a motorcycle glaring at these armed, young men while waiting for the light. He had very pointedly placed his hand to grip a sidearm on his hip. This was not in solidarity, not friendly, not peaceful, and not good.
It was hard to find someone in charge. Finally an anonymous woman with a clipboard and microphone gave instructions to the crowd. I asked her why guns were present. Only when I persisted, did she say that they had been invited to provide protection from the KKK. I said that if the guns remained, I would have to leave. I was then invited by her and voices nearby to do so. It cannot be deemed a peaceful demonstration when you show up carrying assault rifles; I left, as did several other clergy and lay persons.
Participating in civil rights demonstrations in days gone by, and having been on the wrong end of guns several times, I understand something about nonviolent protest. Group solidarity is galvanized around content and message — not political theater. Nonviolent activism requires the absence of weapons and disciplined practices permitting neither hostility nor reaction to provocation, as well as a strong desire for communication and thoughtful civil discourse.
It is very troubling to watch our society increasingly turn to guns for solutions. A pastor for almost 40 years, much of it in inner city ministry, I know that guns neither solve nor protect. Fear and looking to guns represent a societal failure and a catalyst for catastrophic violence. Our state legislator’s argument about “good guys with guns” and “bad guys with guns” is at best misguided and at worst an NRA myth for political spin. When guns are present, things happen; good guys shoot good guys because the guns were there and things got out of hand. I have seen a great deal of gun violence and sorrow. The presence of a gun multiplies the dangers of altercation several fold in contexts of heightened emotions, enmity, anger, and anxiety.
What does protect us all is a functional, civil society in which people of goodwill respect and trust their neighbors, work together, and in which public servants are in place to actually “serve and protect.” When, then, in The United States of America did it become OK to bring a private army to a peaceful, free speech demonstration — in Mogadishu maybe, but here?
Simply put, I think the Sheriff’s public query is exactly the right response to what we saw at the courthouse last Saturday.
Peace,
John E. Smith, retired pastor
Auburn
