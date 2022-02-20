To the editor:
The Kendallville Lions Club, on behalf of its membership, with assistance from the four other Noble County Lions Clubs (Albion, Cromwell/Kimmell, Rome City/Brimfield and Ligonier), hope you enjoyed the 4th Annual Veterans Memorial tribute in the Saturday, Feb, 5, 2022, News Sun, Pages 6 and 7, which included a list of Noble County veterans who passed away in 2021.
We especially wish to thank Terry Housholder and Jenny Ernsberger at KPC Media, The News Sun. We appreciate the two months required to process and lay out this keepsake for their families. Other corporate sponsors included Young Family Funeral Homes (Pat and Kathy Young) and Hite Funeral Home (Brian DeCamp). We also thank the counties' VFWs and American Legions for their help.
Community-minded patriotic business that supported this community endeavor include Tipton Law Group, Thompson Dental Care, Snyder's Lock and Key, R&T Monuments, Precise Builders, Noble County on Aging, Colormaster, Community Foundation of Noble County, Don Gura-State Farm Insurance, John Ley Monument Sales, Stowaway Storage and Lewger Machine and Tool.
The Kendallville Lions Club is in their 97th year of continuous community service, providing humanitarian and philanthropic help to individuals and local groups. We hope this tribute honors and thanks our county veterans for their service, sacrifice and patriotism. This tribute will continue going forward.
If a known veteran was inadvertently omitted, please contact me ASAP. We sincerely apologize. The Noble Lions Clubs appreciate bringing this professional, personal and patriotic, community-minded tribute to the public.
God bless all who serve and have served in our military. Thanks for your service and blessing our communities with your presence. You will be missed, but never forgotten.
Lions Veterans Memorial Tribute committee,
Steve Kramer, Noble County Lions zone chairman
Philip Fought, Ligonier Lions secretary
Tina Kreischer, Cromwell/Kimmell past president
Brad Baker, Rome City/Brimfield president
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.