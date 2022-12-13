To the Editor:
I would like to respond to Mr. Robert Sparkman’s attempted rebuttal to my Oct. 8 letter to the editor. Let’s take things in the order of his letter.
Unrestricted abortion would mean precisely that: without restriction. Such was not the case in the proposed Women’s Health Protection Act. The restrictions were that the woman’s psychological or actual physical health be threatened by the pregnancy or attempted birth. In this case, successfully feigned “suicidal feelings or other bogus claims” would obviously be subject to research and examination by professionals before any action could be taken. And as far as the use of taxpayer dollars to provide these “unrestricted” abortions, I’m certain the woman in question would have to fill out forms and be background checked, demonstrating financial need before she would have access to those dollars.
School choice is a rather complex issue in more than one way. Studies have shown time and again that the single best predictor for success in school, and therefore, opportunities after depend heavily on the socio-economic status of the student. As Mr. Sparkman readily volunteers, the majority of these private schools are faith-based schools. The vast majority are Christian faith-based, and, as the majority of these schools require a tuition above and beyond the federal assistance provided, only the students with higher income parents can afford them. This, then, in a very real way, makes not only a significant portion of Christian schooling funded by the government, and therefore contributes to the establishment of a government-funded religion (contrary to the Constitution), but also creates yet another way for segregation to make inroads into the society, which is very explicitly forbidden by the fourteenth amendment of our Constitution.
As far as the claim that there is an agenda in the public schools of some sort of a Neo-Marxist, anti-white nature, the claim holds no sway as it simply does not exist. And the perception by many of these same folks of Critical Race Theory has suffered in the same way. CRT teaches the facts of history rather than the wishes of the dominant Anglo culture of it.
And I am certain Mr. Sparkman knew full and well that when I spoke of head coverings, I was not talking about the Amish and conservative Mennonites. Of course they are acceptable in their garb because they are White, Christian denominations. I was and am speaking of Arab and Asian-Indian — non-White, non-Christian peoples.
I was not criticizing the questioning of the 2020 election results, but rather the Jan. 6 attempt to prevent Congress from performing its duty as laid out in the Constitution. It was also an attempt to overthrow the government. And I am not questioning that. I am condemning it. Of course, Mr. Sparkman suspects federal agencies for being the genesis of the Jan. 6 riot (at least he didn’t deny that there was one); the Fed is the whipping boy for most everything that the radical and MAGA conservatives don’t like.
Finally, Mr. Sparkman manages to miss the main point of my letter — Jesus’ preferred firearm. Jesus, if we are to believe Scripture, as the Nationalist and conservative Christians say they do, carried no weapon whatsoever, but not because of fear or because He was the Son of God and had great power, but because of his wisdom.
I do want to specifically voice my respect for Mr. Sparkman in his ability to engage in the discussion and debate of sensitive issues without becoming profane, mean-spirited, or indulging in the name-calling.
John Stevens
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.