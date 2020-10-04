90 years ago
• The route of S.R. 6 through the city of Kendallville was definitely decided last night when the city council approved certain suggestions made by W.J. Titus, chief engineer of the state highway commission. The route has been fixed, entering the city from the east on Dowling Street, thence to Riley, north on Riley to North Street, thence west. Instead of there being a long curve on the turn from Riley to North street as originally planned, the turn will begin not more than 175 feet from the center intersection of Riley and North streets, making the curve much shorter than originally planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.