To the Editor:
I believe that the citizens of Indiana, deserve to have a referendum on the issue before radical changes are made to the present abortion laws. In the recent primary election, all Republican candidates declared to be prolife, however, that does not necessarily reflect the opinion of voters who weighed other issues more heavily. Likewise not every Democratic voter is strictly prochoice.
Campaign slogans are broad based, but changing the law to reflect the wishes of the majority on such a controversial issue should be thoroughly examined. As a conservative state which values the opinion of everyone, radical changes to ban most abortions (as is presently proposed) will only increase divisive feelings which prevent people from even discussing the subject.
Any one who feels that the present laws (which do contain restrictions) are adequate should contact their state representatives and urge a referendum this fall.
Kathy Sell
Auburn
