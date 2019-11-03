25 years ago
The annual Youth for Christ /Campus Life DeKalb County Community Involvement Dinner at the DeKalb Middle School featured a Report to the People opportunity of information, inspiration and involvement in finance support of Campus Life and Junior Varsity ministries in DeKalb County.
