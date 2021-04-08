Spring is a great time to start those home inspections after winter. A home inspection is a visual inspection of the physical structure and mechanical condition of a home — from roof to foundation. Inspections identify problems with a home that need addressed. BBB recommends choosing a home inspector who has experience, positive references and is known for being comprehensive. A home inspector might be a residential architect, structural engineer or building contractor. Though a reputable contractor may cost more, their expertise will help save money in the long run. Missing major problems can turn into a large expense and may affect the price of the home when trying to sell. Use BBB’s tips when hiring a home inspector: Check BBB.org. See if the home inspector is BBB Accredited and read reviews. Ensure that the business responds to complaints in a timely fashion. Ask friends and acquaintances for recommendations. Ask for and experienced home inspector who is known for being very thorough. Find someone familiar with your type of home and the issues you need to inspect. Be sure your inspector specializes in homes, not commercial properties, and any issues you anticipate finding. For example, if you’re concerned about a home’s structure, consider hiring a professional engineer or architect who also does general home inspections. Also, be sure your agreement with the inspector covers the systems you most need to have examined. Ask prospective inspectors questions about their professional training, relevant experience and/or length of time in business. Find out if the inspector belongs to a professional association, such as the American Society of Home Inspectors, or the National Society of Professional Engineers. Membership in professional associations may offer added assurance of an inspector’s qualifications and training. Make sure your home inspector is working in your best interests. For example, many home inspectors rely on referrals from real estate agents for their business. This means that the inspector may be more interested in maintaining that relationship than providing you a thorough inspection. They may be less inclined to identify major repair issues that hold up the sale of your home. Also, be cautious about hiring a home inspector who is looking to get contracting work from you. Be present during the inspection. The majority of inspectors will allow you to tour the home with them and ask questions during or after the inspection. The inspection can last anywhere from two to five hours, depending on the size of the house. Ask how soon after the inspection will you receive a copy of the home inspection final written report. Carefully read your home inspection report and make a list of items that need correction. Understand that the home inspection report records the condition of the home, both positives and negatives. This will help you to determine your future expenditures for repairs and maintenance. The report will contain useful information that serves as a reference for you in the future. If you spot a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker and the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams. Marjorie Stephens is president, CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Klan foes rally in Auburn
- Angola woman facing two felony meth dealing charges
- No mask mandate for DeKalb County
- Garrett woman dies after crash
- Motorcyclist stable after being hit by pickup
- Pursuit leads to drug charges
- Anti-racist rally planned in Auburn
- Donn Starkey
- All-Area wrestling team chosen
- Garrett homeowners served eviction notice
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.