To the editor:
On Lima Plank Road as I come into Kendallville from the north there is a stop sign where the new trail is. On the other side is an information sign for trail walkers, etc. The stop sign is smaller and on the left or east side of the road.
I believe it is confusing. Additionally, I think it is an accident waiting to happen. Nobody driving a car stops. Who has the right of way?
Steve Hinkle
Fort Wayne
