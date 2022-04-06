To the editor:
It’s time to wake up from your nap, Joe. Four million illegal immigrants have invaded our country while you were sleeping.
It’s time to wake up, Joe. Inflation has increased from 2% to 7% while you were asleep.
It’s time to wake up, Joe. Gas prices have increased from $2.50 to $4 while you were asleep.
It’s time to wake up, Joe. The liberties and due process rights of American citizens are being taken away while you were asleep.
It’s time to wake up, Joe. The Russian government has committed war crimes and genocide in Ukraine while you were asleep.
It is clear that the Biden administration's policies are not designed in the best interest of American citizens and future generations. Let's put America first!
It’s time for the American people to wake up and demand that our government govern in the best interest of the American citizens. We need to rise up and make our voices heard now, strongly and loudly. It’s no longer a time to be the silent majority. We can’t wait for the midterm elections.
Rick Baker
Auburn
