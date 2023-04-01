90 years ago
• A strange phenomena that prevailed on East Mitchell Street in Kendallville yesterday afternoon in the block between Riley and Sheridan streets led many residents of that community to think some house was on fire. A sudden haze, like smoke appeared for a brief period and then disappeared almost as quickly as it came.
